2023MIECF sees nearly 40 partnerships clinched

Nearly 400 business matching meetings were conducted at the 2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2023MIECF), with almost 40 partnerships clinched. The four-day event incorporated close to 20 forums and meetings held by professional organizations in different industries and five business matching sessions were arranged by the 2023MIECF. The two-day “Green Forum” invited more than 30 experts, scholars and industry leaders in environmental protection-related industries from mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, Europe, Southeast Asian countries, Hong Kong and Macau as speakers.

Related