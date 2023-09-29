23rd Macau Food Festival to kick off Nov. 17

The 23rd Macau Food Festival will be held from Nov. 17 to Dec. 3, featuring 100 local and 25 international food stalls. In a press conference held yesterday, the committee announced that there would be 25 catering merchants from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan that will participate in the festival. Last year, the theme of the festival was “Gastronomy in the Metaverse,” accommodating over 100 food and beverage merchants and a wide range of dishes and delicacies.

