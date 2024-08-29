24 people defrauded of MOP210,000 over concert tickets

Local police received at least 20 reports over six days from 24 people defrauded of more than MOP210,000 after purchasing fake concert tickets online. Scammers used social media to falsely claim they were reselling official tickets for a popular mainland boy band’s Macau concert. Victims paid deposits or the full amount upfront but were left empty-handed when the scammers disappeared on the day of the event. The police issued a warning, advising the public to be cautious when buying tickets online and only purchase from authorized vendors.

