Luxurious sensations 

Since its opening in 2015, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has garnered numerous accolades, including a Michelin one-star rating for nine consecutive years and a Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating for three years running.

This year marks a new chapter as the restaurant welcomes its new Executive Chef, the renowned Italian chef Marino D’Antonio, acclaimed for his exceptional culinary talent in various Michelin-starred establishments and five-star hotels.

Celebrating Chef Marino’s return to the Bombana family, Maestro Umberto Bombana made a special appearance at Galaxy Macau to collaborate with Marino for a dinner event, inviting guests on a luxurious culinary journey.

Chef Marino, coming from a family of cooks, embarked on his culinary adventure in China in 2006 and quickly established himself in the culinary scene.

In 2013, he partnered with Chef Bombana to open Opera BOMBANA, which rapidly became the hottest Italian restaurant in Beijing.

Their partnership has flourished over the years, fueled by a shared passion for gastronomy.

Over the past two decades, Chef Marino has opened many successful restaurants across China and authored two culinary books to share his knowledge of Italian cuisine.

The essence of Italian coastal cuisine lies in its high-quality ingredients, a pursuit central to Chef Bombana’s philosophy of “Quality, Tradition, and Consistency.”

The menu featured an exquisite selection of seasonal ingredients: majestic King crab from the pristine, icy waters off Hokkaido; the fragrant Périgord black truffle, which elevates comforting tagliolini with a luxurious touch; and the luscious Mayura beef, expertly paired with earthy morels. Honored with “Wine List of the Year” by Gambero Rosso—the world’s authority on Italian food, wine, and travel—the restaurant’s wine pairings for the evening are exceptional, elevating the dining experience to new heights.

Chef Marino has big ambitions for 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and looks forward to introducing his own signature dishes to diners in Macau. One signature dish on the new menu is the Veal and Ham Agnolotti in Classic Broth, which represents one of

Chef Marino’s earliest food memories as a child. “This is a memory that I carry dearly with me,” he said.

“When my mother used to prepare this small ravioli for the family during the winter festivity, there was always a lot of excitement to prepare the broth with just the right amount of Capon chicken veal neck and the spices were always carefully handled by my grandmother. The dough for the Agnolotti skin also needed to be very precise and thin. I can still remember the aromas in the air and the happiness of the family reunion. This always gives me good memories and that is the reason why I love this dish.”

He presented his Marinated Langoustine with sea urchin, Oscietra caviar, and Orange Chantilly, which he described as a “must-try” at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA. Inspired by Chef Bombana’s love for high-quality ingredients, this dish exemplifies Italian coastal cuisine and the cooking style very much adheres with the culinary traditions of Italy’s Liguria region.

The scampi, sea urchin and citrus together orchestrate an explosion of flavors, with Oscietra caviar elevating the dish even further. The new menu will also draw inspiration from 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA in Hong Kong, allowing guests at Galaxy Macau to savor beloved classic dishes.