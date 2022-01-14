35 suspected illegal workers found in December 

In December, authorities inspected a total of 306 locations and found 35 suspected illegal workers. The illegal workers were found as part of joint and unilateral operations against illegal workers launched by the Public Security Police Force, the Labour Affairs Bureau and other authorities. The operations were conducted at construction sites, private flats, and other commercial and industrial establishments.

The Commission of Audit hosts internal workshop on programming

In association with the Greater Bay Area Audit Research Institute (Zhuhai), the Commission of Audit has held a workshop for 70 of its employees on the use of Big Data in conducting audit work. In order to better process data, attendees were instructed to use Python, a popular programming language, to analyze collected data. The workshop is part of the Commission’s effort in integrating the use of Big Data as part the daily work of the Commission. The workshop was conducted by video-conference.