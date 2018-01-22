Advertorial | SMEs thank MGM for Hato disaster relief

Many SMEs have expressed their gratitude to MGM for their tremendous contributions to small businesses that sustained varying degrees of damage during typhoon Hato.

Soon after Typhoon Hato, MGM initiated a SME Relief Program to help local businesses affected by the typhoon to get back on track and recover from damage they sustained.

As a first step, MGM conducted a survey to help assess the impact on the businesses. The survey extended to over 220 of MGM’s SME vendors, under the categories of micro, young entrepreneurs and Made-in-Macau SMEs as they were the most susceptible to losses brought by the typhoon.

MGM’s SME Committee, comprised of representatives from MGM and Macau business and community leaders, held a meeting to review the survey results and formulated the MGM SME Relief Program, which aims to provide continuous support and reduce the pressure on operations of those affected.

The program consists of comprehensive measures that address short, mid- and long-term needs of SMEs. The initiative includes expedited payment processing and upfront payment to alleviate cash flow needs and assistance with both minor and major damage to the businesses.

Johnny Fong, the owner of Small City Vegetable and Fruit, which was one of the SMEs helped by MGM, recorded substantial losses to his business.

“The loss was really big-scale, besides goods and documents. Actually, I can say everything was lost” said Mr Fong, spokesperson of the company.

“The most important thing is the loss of documents. […] Losing the computers especially all the data is the most difficult part, we lost all our client data especially our account receivables and it is the most difficult part for us to restart as well,” said Fong, who also thanked MGM for contributing to the regeneration of his company.

“MGM explained to us that the Cloud Backup Service can prevent loss of data when there is flooding or an accident,” said Fong. In his words, learning from MGM about the benefits of the Cloud has helped to bring them up with the times.

Fong fruit shop lost all of its produce, two motorcycles, one truck, and two refrigerators.

Like Fong’s shop, Ng Kee Metalware-Machine Tool Co. found the loss of data recorded on computer hard-drives to be the most significant one.

“The most important was the data in the computers, which were all lost, as this [the data] is more important than any other goods,” said Matthew Ung, the spokesperson of the company.

Ng Kee Metalware-Machine Tool Co was immediately helped by MGM.

Simon Leong, Director of Purchasing for MGM, revealed that approximately 80 companies asked for help from MGM after Hato, and, according to Leong, MGM met 70 percent of the total requests. Not only did MGM help SMEs in the aftermath, but it also helped some of the employees’ family SME businesses, advised Leong.

Besides having familiarized some of the SMEs with the Cloud Backup Service, MGM’s efforts in repairing equipment for many SMEs has been praised highly by those who were helped.

Elin Ung, Manager of Tin Seng Cleaning Machine and Equipment, said that her company gained sufficient confidence to continue operations upon receiving help from MGM after typhoon Hato caused losses of MOP300,000 to her company.

“Besides the goods, equipment, and a desk below our warehouse, all our documents have gone. MGM told us that they could help us, […] we are lucky,” said Ung, adding that “fortunately, with MGM’s massive support we recovered faster.”

A shop called O Moon, a conceptual gift shop in Macau, was also one of the companies helped by MGM.

O Moon also sustained heavy losses during Hato. The shop lost some of its goods, and its cashier systems were damaged.

However, with timely help offered by MGM, O Moon saved possibly more than MOP100,000 in replacement of damaged equipment.

“A lot of news has come out after Hato which reported how many people were being helped by gaming companies. I did not see MGM appearing on the front page claiming it helped, despite having indeed visited us and delivered knowledge and stuff to help us,” said Ng Kam Seng, operation director of O-Moon.

Moreover, Ng also praised MGM for respecting and caring about art to a greater degree than the other companies.

Jet Wu, Creative Director of O-Moon, who once was invited by MGM to organize art exhibitions on their premises, hopes he “can do more productions for MGM in the future.”

