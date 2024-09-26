Macau Bridge to be inaugurated on National Day

The fourth road link between the Peninsula and Taipa Island, named Macau Bridge, will be officially inaugurated on the National Day (Oct. 1).

The bridge’s inauguration is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 1 (Tuesday), the Chinese language newspaper Macao Daily has reported.

Yesterday, on the sidelines of the press conference for the 43rd Macau International Marathon, the president of Sports Bureau (ID), Luís Gomes, said the ID had decided to double the capacity of the Macau Bridge Walk activity, scheduled for Sept. 29 (Sunday), ahead of the official inauguration.

The event, initially catering to about 10,000 people, has now been extended to 21,000, Gomes said, to cater for the large number of applicants.

Gomes noted that after an evaluation by several public entities that co-organize the event, it was decided to add 4,000 participants (up from the previous 17,000 already allocated) to cater to all those who registered for the event.

He said the walk will be done in three separate sections (instead of two) and warned residents to enjoy the walk and the views from the bridge in safety.

He also advised participants to travel to it via public buses or Light Rapid Transit and avoid private transportation to minimize traffic congestion.