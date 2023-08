Air Macau will increase its passenger fuel surcharge starting Sept. 1, the local carrier said yesterday. The fuel surcharge between the mainland and Macau has been raised from the current MOP203 to MOP230. The fuel surcharge from Macau to other countries or regions, as well as Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam to Macau, has been raised from the current USD28 to USD32. Children and infant tickets are still subject to fuel surcharges, the group said.

