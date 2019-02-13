Airport sets new record in daily passenger volume

The Macau International Airport (MIA) had the busiest Spring Festival in 2019 with a new record set in daily passenger volume in this period, the MIA public information department said yesterday.

The airport said during the holidays from February 5 to 10, or the first six days of Chinese Lunar New Year, MIA welcomed 180,000 passengers and handled over 1,300 flight movements, both grew by 18 percent respectively compared to the traffic in the same period of the lunar calendar of 2018.

The daily passenger volume record was set on February 10, when over 32,100 passengers were handled, breaking the single-day record since its operation. The extra flights operating to and from Macau during the Spring Festival was tripled over last year.

MIA said that it expanded the air network in 2019 by adding three new international routes in the first quarter, including Wenzhou of China, Chiang Rai of Thailand and Cebu of the Philippines. China Southern Airlines and Juneyao Airlines will also add new routes to Macau in the second quarter of 2019.

In the second and third quarters of 2019, the airport pledged to continue to have new carriers gradually adding new routes and operations to Macau.

Share this: Tweet



