Recently, “8-Hand MICHELIN Alchemy: Love Letter of Southern Italy” took place at Don Alfonso 1890, located within Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau.

Head Chef Federico Pucci collaborated with three MICHELIN- starred chefs—Angelo Aglianò, Giuseppe de Vuono, and Luigi Troiano —to showcase their culinary expertise.

The exceptional dinner truly transported us on a culinary journey through Southern Italy, offering a truly unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Federico Pucci, Head Chef of Don Alfonso 1890, brought the traditions and culinary excellence of its MICHELIN-starred Italian counterpart to Macau, showcasing signature dishes crafted with fresh produce from its own Le Peracciole farm.

Chef Giuseppe de Vuono, the creative force behind Hong Kong’s two-MICHELIN-starred Octavium, elevated contemporary Italian cuisine with globally sourced seasonal ingredients and his signature Sicilian flair.

Chef Luigi Troiano, led Hong Kong’s two- MICHELIN-starred Noi by Paulo Airaudo, renowned for its Italian omakase blending contemporary Italian cuisine with Japanese artistry.

Sicilian Chef Angelo Aglianò, the visionary behind the one-MICHELIN-starred Tosca di Angelo, is celebrated for his sophisticated fusion of oceanic flavours and Italian culinary techniques.

Four renowned chefs collaborated on an exquisite eight-course dinner featuring a captivating array of Mediterranean seafood dishes.

Highlights included MDT’s favourite succulent and tender Brittany blue lobster, artichoke and black truffle, delectable bottoni pasta with gamberi rossi from mazara del vallo, burrata and kristal caviar, creamy risotto riserva san massimo with hokkaido sea urchin and sea asparagus, and a refreshing honey sorbet, buffalo ricotta, and pear.