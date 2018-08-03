AL issues audience warnings

The Legislative Assembly (AL) has been distributing warning notes to the media representatives and members of the public regarding rules and appropriate behaviors during plenary sessions. When asked about the justification for such measures, the AL said that “the ‘warning’ was distributed to audiences attending sessions inside the plenary room to ensure full awareness of AL rules so that plenary sessions can proceed smoothly and in an orderly manner.” The warning specifically prohibits “making noise, throwing objects or other practices that could disturb the normal order of the meetings”, among others.

Theft ring uncovered, 18 arrested

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has exposed a group of thieves which primarily operated in casinos, following an investigation that was triggered by a woman who reported the theft of her bag on July 27. The PJ detained 18 people from mainland China on July 31, who later admitted to being members of a criminal ring that had been active in Macau since June.

