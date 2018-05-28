AL to discuss mutual recognition of driving licenses

The Legislative Assembly (AL) will have a debate on the mutual recognition of driving licenses between mainland China and Macau, after a motion made by Ng Kuok Cheong was passed at the AL last Friday.

“Mutual recognition of driving licenses between [the] Mainland and Macau should be discussed and should be put out for public consultation,” said Ng, who deemed that the government’s handling of the policy is “ignoring the public’s opinion.”

“The potential demand will generate tens of thousands of cars to show up at anytime, [tourists traveling to Macau with cars] can deteriorate Macau’s transportation, non-local workers can also […] work beyond their duty [in terms of driving], which will harm local people’s employment conditions. Overall, it will [add]… great pressure [to] Macau’s environment,” declared Ng.

In the lawmaker’s opinion, regional cooperation does not necessarily mean making Macau similar to mainland cities, or making Macau another Guangzhou or Zhongshan.

Ng also believes that the government should encourage mainland residents to use public transport when they travel in Macau.

Agnes Lam expressed her support of the motion and said that “the government should explain it better to the public.”

Ma Chi Seng, in turn, expressed his support of the recognition proposal, noting that “I think it is a big thing, and it follows the trend. It’s good to have the government explaining it again to the people.”

Leong Sun Iok noted that the recognition’s influence in Macau still needs to be evaluated given the fact that 70 percent of Macau’s tourists come from mainland China.

This applies “especially to those who live in the tourism district, who will worry about an increase in the number of vehicles [arriving near their district],” said Leong.

Government representatives will be invited to the AL during the debate to answer the lawmakers’ questions.

