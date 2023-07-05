AMCM trains 20 talents in wealth management

The Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM) has promoted a training course for local talent in finance to train professionals in wealth management, the AMCM has noted in a press statement.

More than 100 students from local and international higher education establishments have enrolled in the course.

The ‘Pilot project for training talent in the financial area – wealth management,’ is based on the Summer Internship Program for University Students which the AMCM has been organizing since 2018.

The course was established by the Macau Institute of Financial Services and the Macau Banking Association.

The pilot project’s inauguration ceremony occurred Monday at the AMCM. The selected trainees will participate in theoretical and practical training over a period of five weeks.

Over the past years, the AMCM Summer program has been offering internships in the banking, insurance, financial technology, wealth management and leasing sectors to develop skills for professionals in the sector. It has already provided training to some 290 students.

This year, 20 excellent students from economics and finance majors were selected to participate in this special course that will continue until Aug. 4. Upon completion of the pilot project, participants will receive a certificate.

In her speech at the inauguration ceremony, the Administrator of the Board of Directors of AMCM, Dr. Verónica Kuan Evans, said talent in the financial area is essential for promoting the sustainable development of the financial sector.

She encouraged trainees to take advantage of the learning and training opportunity and to put into practice the knowledge acquired in the course and accumulate professional experiences.