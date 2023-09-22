Ant Group introduces mPay to A+China

Ant Group announced the integration of seven new leading e-wallets and payment applications from Asia into the “Alipay+-in-China” (A+China) Program, according to the press release of Ant Group. Users of mPay (Macau), Hipay (Mongolia), Changi Pay (Singapore), OCBC (Singapore), Naver Pay (South Korea), Toss Pay (South Korea) and TrueMoney (Thailand) will be able to use their familiar home e-wallets on their mobile devices. This expansion brings the total count of overseas e-wallets accepted in the Chinese mainland to 10.

