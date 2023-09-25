Applications for elderly residence apartments to start in November

The application process for the government elderly residential apartments will kick off as soon as the applicable new administrative regulation comes into force on November 6, the president of the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) Hon Wai said on Friday, when he also presented the regulations.

Hon explained that although the residences will only be completed in 2024, the application process starts immediately so that the government can do a thorough evaluation of the applicants and the priority criteria.

According to the same official, after approval and confirmation, the new residents can start moving into the new rooms by the fourth quarter of the year.

The administrative regulation establishes a series of criteria for both eligibility and priority access to the new residences.

By default, eligible candidates are over 65 years of age, permanent residents, and self-sufficient. The rooms are each designed to accommodate up to two people; a co-occupant must be at least 60 years old and a spouse, family member, or friend of the applicant.

Priority will be given to the elderly who live in buildings that do not have elevators. Other criteria include the candidate’s length of residence in Macau.

The selection process will be done by IAS, who will select for all 1,815 apartment units. Other eligible candidates will be placed on a waiting list.

At the press conference, and when questioned by the media on the topic, Hon noted that co-occupants will be not evicted in the instance something happens to the main applicant, and will still have the right to remain living in the apartment.

Rents will be calculated based on the market value as well as floor level and other characteristics of the apartment.