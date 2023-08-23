August property tax should be paid by end of month

Property tax payments to be settled in August should be paid by the end of this month, the Financial Services Bureau has reminded the public in a statement. Failure to comply with the payment deadline will result in interest charges and late fees. Moreover, the bureau has encouraged taxpayers to use digital channels such as the government One Account app. Taxpayers can scan the QR code on their payslips to access the payment platform.
