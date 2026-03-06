Authorities step up controls as ovitrap index rises

The Health Bureau warned that regional dengue and chikungunya outbreaks remain persistent, raising the risk of imported cases triggering community transmission as visitor arrivals increase. Authorities expect mosquito activity to peak in April and have strengthened anti-mosquito measures. Last month’s ovitrap index reached 2.2%, up from 0.2% a year earlier, indicating early mosquito activity. The bureau has also increased chemical mosquito control at more than 130 high-risk locations, including vacant land and temples.

