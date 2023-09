China’s Ministry of Finance has issued RMB5 billion of yuan-denominated bond in the SAR. The bonds are offered to institutional investors at a tenor of two years for RMB4 billion yuan, and a tenor of five years for RMB1 billion yuan. This is the first issuance of its kind in Macau. Subscriptions have exceeded RMB10 billion in total. To date, the ministry has issued 10 billion yuan worth of yuan-denominated bonds in Macau.

Related