BNU posts profit of MOP310.8 million in first half

Macau’s Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) posted a profit of MOP310.8 million (EUR33.13 million) in the first half of 2018, down 3.15 percent from the amount recorded in the same period of 2017, according to official information.

The balance sheet published this week in the Official Gazette reports that BNU, one of the two issuing banks of Macau, recorded revenues of MOP846.34 million and costs of MOP535.51 million in the period under review.

BNU was the largest international contributor to the consolidated net income of Portuguese state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) in the first half of the year with 30.5 million euros, according to the unaudited report released at the end of July in Lisbon.

The branch of the Bank of China, the other issuing bank of Macau, had a positive result of MOP311.228 billion (331.76 million euros) in the same period.

The balance sheet for the first half, also published on Wednesday in the 2nd Series of the Official Gazette, reported that the bank posted revenues of MOP961.145 billion and incurred costs of MOP649.917 billion. MDT/Macauhub

