Briefs | 52 chefs to compete in Chinese culinary contest

An awards ceremony to recognize the Lee Kim Kee International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge 2018 under-40 winner will be held in Hong Kong in late September. Fifty-two chefs from participating countries and regions are expected to compete, including representatives from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Columbia and Australia. According to organizers, the competition acts as an international platform for chefs to exchange ideas and learn from one another. According to Linda Ho, chairwoman of the competition’s organizing committee, it also helps to raise the global standard of Chinese cuisine.

CEM, UM jointly offer higher diploma in Electrical Engineering

A graduation ceremony for participants of the one-year Higher Diploma in the Electrical Engineering Programme, jointly offered by Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM) and the University of Macau (UM), was held recently. Officiating guests at the ceremony included Rui Martins, vice rector (research) of UM and Benjamin Yue, principal advisor of the Executive Committee of CEM. At the ceremony, diplomas were awarded to 22 graduates. Professor Martins expressed his appreciation to CEM, the Centre for Continuing Education and all the course instructors for their support and hard work, saying that UM will continue to support local engineers in their professional development and continuous learning. Benjamin Yue said that CEM hopes to encourage more young adults from Macau to pursue a career in electrical engineering by providing professional training in collaboration with the UM.

TDM holds Best of the Pop awards

The 16th TDM Best of the Pop awards concert was held at the Macau Cultural Center on the weekend, showcasing developments in the local music sector and allowing musicians to perform their work on stage. There were 70 songs entered into this year’s TDM Best of the Pop competition. The various winners of the awards concert are eligible to join the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union TV Song Festival and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Radio Song Festival on behalf of Macau. The awards concert was broadcast live on TDM multimedia platforms, including TV, radio, website and social media. It was also broadcast in other countries and regions, including mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

