Briefs | CE in Beijing for partnership launch ceremony

Chief Executive Chui Sai On is leading a government delegation to Beijing for the launch ceremony of the Beijing-Macao Cooperation Partnership 2018 and the signing of some cooperation agreements, according to the Government Information Bureau. Held in the capital until tomorrow, Chui will also attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 China Beijing International Fair for Trade in Services, and a summit session on the topic of trade in services. Chui is also planning to meet with officials of the General Administration of Customs. Beijing and Macau launched their Cooperation Partnership program in October 2016, with the aim of boosting ties in economic matters and trade, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Man arrested following aggravated assault

A mainland man has been arrested after injuring another mainland man while they were drinking inside a housing unit in a Taipa residence. The suspect and the victim got involved in a quarrel while drinking. The victim started becoming violent and shortly after, he threw a glass bottle against the suspect’s head. The suspect, in turn, grabbed two knives from the kitchen to attack the victim. The man’s violent behavior was quelled by other people who were also drinking along with both the suspect and the victim. Police are now investigating the suspect’s violence practice.

Public car parks upgraded, electronic payments made available

The 13 public car parks that the government has been granting concessions to private companies to run, have been registering added improvements in their facilities and soon, all of them will be equipped with different forms of electronic payments, the Director of the Transport Bureau, Lam Hin San said last week. Lam said that most of the 13 public car parks recently underwent renovations of their facilities and upgrades to equipment, which includes the possibility of several forms of electronic payments. Lam also added that the bureau is seeking other avenues to update this “e-pay” system, in particular, technology that is “compatible with the systems mostly used in other places like in the mainland.” He noted that the government is proposing such an idea but that the acceptance of it lies in the hands of the concessionaires.

