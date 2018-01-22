Briefs | Escalator crash at Studio City injures 7

An escalator crash at Studio City Hotel and Resort yesterday injured seven people, six of which were treated at the public hospital. All the injured were tourists from Taiwan. Of the six persons assisted in the hospital one is male and five are female, all aged 61-78 years. The preliminary diagnosis identified slight injuries, mainly abrasions. After being treated all the injured are in a stable condition and were discharged from the hospital. No information was disclosed about the cause of the accident.

Mak Soi Kun questions UM tunnel’s quality

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun delivered a written inquiry to the government questioning the responsible authority about the repairs that are being conducted on the tunnel which connects the University of Macau’s (UM) campus to Taipa. Mak revealed that his team recently visited the tunnel and they found loose concrete and peeling paint on walls, as well as water leakages inside the tunnel. Mak is worried about the tunnel’s safety issues and the impact it could have on Macau’s image. He pointed out that despite the facility being used for less than four years, it has already sustained significant damage. Mak urges the related government department to disclose the maintenance fees of the tunnel.

Share this: Tweet





