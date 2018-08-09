Briefs | Homage to Bravo organized for Sat

Portuguese architect Vicente Bravo passed away on July 28 in Portugal, having lived in Macau for close to 40 years. He was responsible for a number of important architectural works in Macau. To commemorate his contribution to local architecture development, Albergue SCM is organizing a homage to his life, titled “The Man and the Architect – Vicente Bravo.” It will be held on Saturday, August 11, at 3 p.m. at Albergue SCM.

Chui debates with lawmakers today

Today’s Legislative Assembly plenary session, where Chief Executive Chui Sai On is due to answer lawmakers’ questions, will be broadcasted live on the television and radio channels of TDM, from 3 p.m. The proceedings can also be accessed online via the websites of the Legislative Assembly, the MSAR government and the Government Information bureau, among others. Besides attending plenary sessions of the Assembly every year to deliver the Policy Address for the following fiscal year, the Chief Executive also attends two similar sessions each year.

Cultural program to foster residents’ sense of pride

The Cultural Bureau (IC) has introduced a Cultural Communication Ambassador program to train local creative people and build their sense of pride in Macau’s local culture as well as Chinese culture. The ambassadors will be responsible for advancing the cultural communication between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as in the Greater Bay Area. The program consists of a Seeds Project and a Spokespersons project. The former is relevant to all residents, whereas the latter is only targeted at residents aged 14 and above. The first phase of the program will take place this year, with the launching of a Mascot Design Competition.

Football court planned at Coloane

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is planning to build a second football court next to the first football court located at R. do Estaleiro in Coloane. The IC recently met with the Advisory Council of Community Services of the Islands to introduce the latest updates regarding the Lai Chi Vun shipyards development plan and Coloane Archaeological work. With respect to the former, the IC claims that, as far as possible, it will not ask residents near Lai Chi Vun shipyards to leave the area once the government begins undertaking work at the site.

Entrance age for internet cafes proposed to increase

Liu Fengming, member of the Advisory Council of Community Services of the Islands, has suggested for the government to adopt a higher minimum age for those entering internet cafes. Currently, Macau’s law allows youth aged 12 years old or above to enter internet cafes. Liu proposes that Macau should learn from its neighboring regions, which have regulated that minors aged below 18 years old are prevented from entering internet cafes. In Liu’s opinion, juveniles are easily influenced by misleading online information, and they can quickly become addicted to the internet after visiting internet cafes, with this addiction then affecting their school performance.

62 percent of taxi infractions related to overcharging

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) recorded 528 taxi infractions during the month of July, according to a statement released by the PSP. The infractions include 329 cases (62 percent) of over-charging and 100 cases (19 percent) of taxi drivers who refused to accept passengers. The remaining 99 cases involved other kinds of infractions. During that same period, the police recorded nine cases involving unauthorized taxis. A total of 399 taxi offences were detected in June. Over 300 of those offences were related to overcharging and drivers refusing to carry passengers.

New science council includes three new members

The Chief Executive has appointed 19 members to the Science and Technology Council for a two-years term that started yesterday. The list of new members of the council is as follows: Wang Yitao, Iao Seng Tong, Ho Sio Kam, U Seng Pan, Lee Koi Ian, Lu Hong, Lam Kam Seng, Chuck Chung Yin, Jiang Zhi-Hong, Duan Hongyi, Rui Paulo da Silva Martins, Kou Kam Fai, Zhang Keke, Zhang Shuguang, Chan Kuai Son, Ieong Man Un, Zheng Jiezhao, Liu Hei Wan and Hon Chi Ting. Zhang Keke, Chan Kuai Son, and Ieong Man Un are also newly appointed members.

