Briefs | Local claims loss of RMB1.7 million to phone scam

A roughly 40-year-old local woman claimed to have lost RMB1.7 million in a phone scam, the Judiciary Police reported earlier this week. The woman said she received a phone call from a someone who said they worked at an express delivery company, who told her that a package she sent to Beijing was found to contain prohibited items. Following this, the woman talked to people impersonating mainland police officers and prosecutors, and transferred RMB1.7 million to the scammers through five different transactions made in a shop in NAPE.

Hotel planned near Grand Lisboa

Two land plots on Tv. do Comandante Mata e Oliveira have been granted to the Sociedade de Investimento Imobiliário Lun Tát, Limitada (owned by former lawmaker Chan Meng Kam) to build a two-star hotel, according to a notice published in the Official Gazette. The land plots, located close to the Grand Lisboa casino, were granted by lease and without a public tender. In total, the land plots occupy an area of 737 square meters, and will be used for building a 24-floor hotel (9,894 square meters of construction area) and car parks (511 square meters of construction area). The lease will be valid until September 3, 2027.

Macau Ferry Terminal bus stand resumes operations

As of yesterday, the original taxi stand at the Macau Ferry Terminal has resumed normal operation, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced earlier this week. The stand has been converted into a single lane, instead of the original two-lane set up. The change has broadened passengers’ waiting space and has increased the number of accessible facilities. Additionally, the DSAT issued a reminder that the bus stop at the Macau Ferry Terminal was relocated at the end of April, and its original location is now used for tourist buses. The DSAT noted that the new traffic facilities at the Macau Ferry Terminal will soon be completed.

Share this: Tweet





