Briefs | Recent burglaries primarily took place in mornings   

The majority of the city’s recent burglary cases took place in the morning, the Judiciary Police (PJ) Director Sit Chong Meng revealed yesterday. From January to April, a total of 23 burglary cases were recorded, 13 more than in the same period of 2017. In total, a MOP7 million loss was recorded as a consequence of these crimes. Eighty percent of the crimes occurred in residences at high-levels. Sit noted that most thieves used fake keys or climbed into the houses.

5k fines proposed to illegal immigrants

A recently proposed immigration policy amendment suggests MOP5,000 fines for illegal immigrants. In a public consultation, Public Security Police Force (PSP) Commissioner Leong Man Cheong revealed the proposal. Some participants present in the consultation have suggested criminalizing illegal immigration. Leong said that illegal immigrants will be deported even if the proposal is passed. The same fine has also been suggested to be applicable to fishermen who engage in activities beyond their sea territory. Only when all fines are settled will these people be permitted to enter Macau.

