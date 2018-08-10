Briefs | T1 signal hoisted, floods expected at Inner Harbor

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) hoisted typhoon signal no.1 yesterday and the warning is expected to remain in place for a while. According to SMG, floods could occur during the mornings at the Inner Harbor until August 13. An SMG representative told Radio Macau that the chance of issuing a higher signal in the next few days was slim.

Scholar asks for national security office

Luo Weijian, professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Macau (UM), deems it urgent for Macau to establish a specific department to manage matters of national security. In Luo’s opinion, the lack of a specific department responsible for national security is a vulnerability that should be rectified urgently. Furthermore, he believes that Macau faces infiltration from all kinds of external forces, which could threaten national security. He emphasized that a department is urgently needed and that it is reasonable to propose that Macau should have such an organization.

