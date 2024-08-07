The campaigning period for those seeking seats on the Chief Executive Election Committee will end at midnight on Aug. 9. The poll to choose members for the committee will be held on Aug. 11. A 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee will subsequently elect the sixth-term Chief Executive. The Electoral Affairs Commission noted that all candidates and relevant individuals from the seven sectors and sub-sectors have been campaigning during the official campaign period in accordance with the law.
Briefs
Campaign period for CE election committee ends Aug. 9
Categories Macau
No Comments