Reimagined Portuguese Cuisine 

This week, MDT had the pleasure of meeting Chef José Avillez at Mesa, located within The Karl Lagerfeld Macau. The restaurant now stands out as a celebrated destination for contemporary Portuguese cuisine. At first glance of the menu, the exquisite dishes and world-class wine list solidified its position as a remarkable restaurant. At Mesa, José Avillez unveils a new culinary experience, showcasing a fusion of culinary artistry and exceptional wines. Head Chef Herlander Fernandes’s innovative interpretations of classic Portuguese cuisine take guests on a sensory journey, weaving together culinary excellence and rich historical narratives.

The sophisticated new Mesa Bar further elevated this dining experience, where expertly crafted cocktails by Frederick Ma, Resort Master Mixologist at Grand Lisboa Palace and global mixology champion, perfectly complement the storytelling inherent in each dish and spirit.

A reimagined Portuguese culinary journey at Mesa by José Avillez features an innovative menu inspired by Chinese and Macanese cuisines. Seamlessly blending traditional flavours with modern culinary techniques, the menu redefines contemporary Portuguese gastronomy.

The exquisite dishes, crafted from the finest ingredients and perfect for sharing and creating memorable moments with loved ones, showcase the MICHELIN-starred chef’s culinary vision.

Celebrating Portuguese heritage while embodying the restaurant’s philosophy, signature dishes include the Codfish à Brás with Explosive Olives, Shellfish Rice with Caviar, MDT’s favourite Beetroot Tartare with Mustard and Pine Nut Milk, and the King Crab and Caviar.

In addition, Mesa offers a wine programme that appeals to both connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts, featuring over 1,800 curated labels a diverse selection spanning renowned vineyards from around the globe.

The selection includes 250 labels from Portugal and over a hundred biodynamic wines, showcasing sustainable winemaking practices, alongside exclusive collaborations such as JA Wines by José Bento dos Santos of Quinta do Monte D’Oiro. Award-winning sommeliers are on hand to guide guests through this unparalleled journey of discovery, offering personalised recommendations and the stories behind each label to enrich the tasting experience.

For the ultimate drinking experience, Mesa Bar sets the stage for a sophisticated yet inviting ambiance.

The ultra-trendy space features a signature birdcage design merged with chinoiserie motifs, and geometric patterns.

The decor captures the essence of East-meets-West culture, creating the perfect backdrop for an evening of connection and meaningful conversations.

At the helm of Mesa Bar is Frederick Ma, a global mixology luminary and recent winner of the prestigious “World Bartender of the Year” title at the “IBA World Cocktail Championship 2024.”

He leads a bold mixology programme reimagining classic Portuguese and Macau-inspired concoctions, blending a passion for local ingredients with creativity to deliver show-stopping drinks that tell stories of both Portuguese and Chinese heritage.

José Avillez seamlessly blends East and West in its trendy interior design, flowing from bar to dining space. Each dining table was thoughtfully adorned with a pair of magpies— a symbol of happiness and good fortune acting as a cultural bridge between China and Portugal. For the Portuguese, the magpie represents curiosity and resourcefulness, reflecting their seafaring history and adventurous spirit.

In Chinese culture, the magpie is a harbinger of joy and auspicious tidings, often seen as a symbol of unity and celebration. This meaningful motif is brought to life through a mesmerising LED ceiling animation depicting graceful flights that connect the two cultures.

At Mesa, exceptional service is integral to the dining experience. Each server embodies the restaurant’s philosophy, possessing in-depth knowledge of every dish, the chefs’ creative concept, and the story behind each ingredient.

This dedication to hospitality authentically conveys the cultural connections and culinary heritage of Portuguese cuisine, enhancing the dining journey and creating a memorable sense of place.

Mesa is a celebrated, multi-award-winning restaurant recognised for its exceptional culinary and beverage offerings.

It has received prestigious accolades such as the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Restaurant, the 2024 Wine Spectator – Best of Award of Excellence, and inclusion in the 2024 Bazaar Taste Elite 10 | Macao, solidifying its reputation as one of Macau’s premier dining destinations.