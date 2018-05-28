Canidrome required to report plan of racing dogs’ placement

The Macau Canidrome is required to deliver a plan within this month concerning the dogs’ future locations after the Canidrome is closed, according to a statement released by the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM).

In a meeting between IACM, the Canidrome company and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, IACM asked the Canidrome to fulfill its duty and social responsibility in developing a comprehensive rehousing plan for the dogs.

IACM is willing to provide technical support.

IACM also suggested that the Canidrome should cooperate with local organizations, as well as organizations from other regions, to search for potential homes for the retired racing dogs.

During the meeting, a Canidrome representative acknowledged the company’s responsibility in providing appropriate care for retired dogs.

It was mentioned that the Canidrome, despite having an adoption registration plan for the retired dogs, has only found a few homes thus far.

The Canidrome hopes that related associations can provide information to help find new adopters.

