CE to take questions from parliament today

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will sit in a parliamentary plenary meeting at 3 p.m. this afternoon to answer questions raised by lawmakers. The questions are usually not released to the public in advance. The government said in a statement that, through similar sessions, it hopes to improve communications with lawmakers and public awareness of the work of the government. The session will be broadcast online and offline by public broadcaster TDM, as well as on the parliament’s, the government’s and the Chief Executive Office’s website, in addition to the YouTube channels of the latter two.

Related