China Development Bank issues first public policy bank bonds in Macau

The Monetary Authority of Macao announced yesterday that the Hong Kong branch of China Development Bank issued its first publicly offered policy bank bonds in Macau on Tuesday, raising RMB 5.5 billion through a professional investor offering. This included a five-year themed bond that raised RMB 2 billion at a coupon rate of 1.85%. The statement noted that this issuance “has drawn market attention […] signifying a significant milestone for issuers in Macau’s bond market.” It further expressed gratitude to China Development Bank for fostering high-quality financial services and advancing the internationalization of the RMB in Macau.

Like this: Like Loading...