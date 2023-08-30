China lifts Covid-19 test requirements for inbound travelers

Mainland China has adjusted its entry measures and passengers are no longer required to undergo pre-entry negative nucleic acid or antigen testing. The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre said people with a history of living in Taiwan or overseas will not need to show a negative nucleic acid test certificate from today. Officials have resumed visa issuance for business, employment, education, tourism, medical and family purposes. Foreigners holding valid visas issued before March 28, 2020, are permitted entry.

