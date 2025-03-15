China’s top legislator stresses firm action against ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities, external interference

China’s top legislator Zhao Leji on Friday emphasized resolutely combating “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and curbing interference from external forces.

Zhao, chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in Beijing marking the 20th anniversary of the enforcement of the Anti-Secession Law.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed the importance of unswervingly advancing the cause of national reunification.

Over the past 20 years, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress, the country has further enriched the legal framework for punishing “Taiwan independence” separatist activities, resolutely fought against separatism and countered interference, while improving systems and policies that contribute to the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, he noted.

These efforts have effectively upheld the one-China principle and made continuous progress in opposing “Taiwan independence” and promoting reunification, Zhao said.

“Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation and a natural requirement for realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Zhao added.

Zhao emphasized the need to strengthen confidence and determination in advancing national reunification.

This includes resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity to protect the shared homeland of the Chinese nation, facilitating cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation to jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation, and promoting Chinese culture to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, he stated.

Speakers at Friday’s symposium included the director of the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the head of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, the commander of the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, and a representative of Taiwan compatriots. Xinhua