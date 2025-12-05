Journey with Celebrity Chefs 

MGM’s “Gastronomic Journey with Star Chefs” series has been warmly received since its debut.

This time around, Imperial Court presented four-hands dining experience featuring Chef Homan Tsui, Executive Chef of Chinese at MGM MACAU, and Chef Li Chi Wai, Chinese Executive Chef of The Legacy House at Rosewood Hong Kong. The two acclaimed chefs joined forces to showcase refined technique and inventive flair.

Both chefs brought more than two decades of culinary expertise and shared the same devotion to Guangdong’s penchant for using seasonal ingredients to create delicacies. Their respective restaurants have been crowned with a One-Diamond award from the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, a recognition that reflects their ability to seamlessly blend the essence of cuisine with thoughtful innovation.

Under Chef Li’s leadership, The Legacy House has earned one MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau for its sophisticated expression of Cantonese flavors. Meanwhile, Chef Tsui’s Imperial Court has been recognised with a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for four consecutive years and has recently been listed among La Liste’s 2025 ranking of the Top 1000 Restaurants worldwide. Having once worked together years ago, the two chefs reunited, drawing on their long-standing rapport to deliver a dining experience that epitomizes the finest traditions of Cantonese gastronomy.

The exclusive four-hands menu featured a selection of meticulously prepared signature dishes by both chefs. Double-Boiled Fish Maw Soup, Sea Whelk, Dried Squid, Mushrooms highlights Fujian sun-dried squid and premium fish maw, first slow-cooked for hours using a traditional Cantonese broth technique, then gently simmered again with sea salt in a two-stage process that concentrates the seafood’s natural sweetness and depth. The resulting broth was crystal clear and richly umami. Fugui Chicken, Matsutake Mushroom, inspired by Hangzhou’s traditional Beggar’s Chicken, was served tableside for a multi-sensory experience. In addition to their collaborative creations, each chef also offered individual specialties that reflect their distinctive styles — including Chef Tsui’s Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek, Pickled Vegetable, Pepper and Poached Threadfin in Oil, Bean Paste, alongside Chef Li’s Wok-Seared Crab Cake with Bird’s Nest, Egg White, Zucchini Flower, Fish Curd, Supreme Broth and Braised Mung Bean Noodles, Hairy Crab Paste, White Truffle.

Like this: Like Loading...