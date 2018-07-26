Citigroup retains 9pct forecast for July GGR

Citigroup has retained its July gross gaming revenue (GGR) estimate at MOP25 billion, according to AA Stocks Financial News, a figure which would represent an increase of 9 percent year-on-year. In its latest report, the firm believes that the impact of Typhoon Ampil, the first typhoon to directly strike Shanghai in three decades, has discouraged players in eastern China from traveling to the Macau SAR. The report also noted that Melco Resorts & Entertainment was expected to deliver a 4 percent year-on-year decrease in its second quarter revenue, while a 6 percent rise was expected for Las Vegas Sands.

Fai Chi Kei Post Office opens in August

The Fai Chi Kei Post Office, located at Rua Sul do Patane, will commence service effective August 2. According to a statement issued by the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau, the new post office was set up “in order to conform with urban planning and the development of the northern area of Macau.”

Vietnamese association holds Martyr Day football tournament

A Macau association for overseas Vietnamese living in the SAR organized a youth football tournament on Sunday to commemorate the Day of Martyrs and Invalids. The one-day event was organized by the Vietnamese Fellow Countrymen Friendship Association in Macau and supported by the country’s consulate general for the two SARs. Speaking at the event, the association president said that the tournament aimed to encourage physical activity as well as consolidate the unity of overseas Vietnamese residing in Macau, according to the Vietnam News Agency. Separately, a fundraising program was held during the event to support the families of injured and fallen veterans, as well as financially disadvantaged households. Established in 2013, the association has around 2,000 members drawn from the approximately 20,000 Vietnamese people living in Macau.

