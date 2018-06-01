Citizens encouraged to be aware of heat wave

The Health Bureau (SSM) has issued a statement in which citizens are encouraged to be aware of the effects caused by the “heat wave” affecting the region over the next few days, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius. The bureau noted that in an environment of intense heat, when body temperature rises, the body will physiologically adjust to reduce the increased temperature, namely by increasing the frequency of perspiration and breathing. However, “heat stroke” may be caused in instances where the body temperature is very high if the person is undertaking outdoor activities under the intense sunlight, or in cases where there is poor ventilation. It can also be caused when there is a high concentration of humidity in the air or waterproof clothing is worn, which results in an ineffective physiological adjustment of the body to the temperature. The SSM noted in the same statement that no such cases have been registered at the Emergency Services of the Public Hospital as yet

June 1 proposed as a mandatory holiday

Lawmaker Lei Chan U has proposed that the local government include June 1 as a mandatory holiday. Lei believes that the number of families across the city in which both parents are employed is increasing. Many residents also work on shift schedules, which results in little time for parent-child interaction. He has suggested that the local government conduct research into Macau’s family situation and the development of family services. The lawmaker has also questioned the government about its planning and implementation of family-friendly policies.

