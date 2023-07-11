City records high temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius yesterday

Real-time monitoring data from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) shows that five of the 10 monitoring stations in Macau recorded temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius or above. The highest temperature recorded was 35.8 degrees Celsius at the Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal weather station, while the temperature at Taipa Grande station was 32.4 degrees Celsius. The SMG predicts that the weather will continue to be extremely hot in the next few days, and the maximum temperature in some areas will reach 33 degrees Celsius or above.

