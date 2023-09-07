Civil servant group visits Portuguese Embassy in China

President of Macau Civil Servant’s Association Rita Santos recently met in Beijing with Duarte Pinto da Rocha, deputy chief of mission and Ricardo Brilhante, political counselor, of the Portuguese Embassy in China, as well as Nuno Lima Leite, director of the Beijing office, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Portugal. Saying that the meeting lasted two hours, Santos added that the status quo of the Greater Bay Area and Macau’s position between Portugal and China were introduced to the Portuguese diplomats. She also recapped the association’s work in relation to Portuguese citizens in Macau.

Related