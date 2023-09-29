Commercial flights increase to over 4,000 trips in August

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 4,060 trips in August, a sharp rise of 737.1% year-on-year, albeit from a low base. From January to August 2023, the number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 268.0% year-on-year to 23,426 trips. Also, cross-border vehicular traffic in August rose by 110.4% year-on-year to 651,453 trips, of which light automobile trips (606,121) surged by 118.0%. Recent official data shows that in the first eight months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (4,593,884 trips) leapt by 106.4% year-on-year.

