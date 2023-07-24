Composite CPI slightly up in June

The composite consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.8% year-on-year to 104.69 in June, according to the SAR statistics department. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service said the increase was attributed to higher charges for eating out, rising tuition fees and wages of domestic helpers, as well as increases in hotel room rates and clothing prices. However, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings and reduced airfares. In comparison with May, the composite CPI rose 0.11 percent in June. For the 12 months ending June 2023, the average composite CPI rose 0.93 percent from the previous period.

