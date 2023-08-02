Construction workers’ wage falls slightly

The average daily wage of construction workers decreased by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter to MOP786 in the second quarter of 2023. The average daily wage of local workers (MOP995) rose by 0.6%, while that of non-resident workers (MOP696) dropped by 0.6%, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (95.9) in the second quarter went down by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter, with that of local construction workers (98.6) decreasing by 0.3%.

