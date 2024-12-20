CPI raises 0.3% year-on-year in November

Macau’s Composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November 2024 increased by 0.3% compared to the same month last year, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). However, it saw a slight decline of 0.01% from October. Significant year-on-year price growth was noted in miscellaneous goods and services (2.77%) and Health (1.37%). Conversely, transport prices fell by 3.94%. For the 12 months ending November, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.84%.

