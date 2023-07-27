Craft market calls for co-branded products applicants

The Tap Seac Craft Market is now calling for co-branded products on its 15th anniversary. Selected participants can design and produce co-branded products for sale with the “Craft Market” logo and will be qualified as a booth operator in the craft market this autumn. The call is open until Aug. 17. A total of 15 participants will be selected. The selection criteria include the cultural and creative elements of the product and relevance to the theme of the 15th anniversary of the Tap Siac Craft Market.

