Credit Suisse expects GGR to be up to USD30b this year

Credit Suisse managing director Kenneth Fong said that he would not be bearish on the Macau market, and that the Chinese government’s supportive attitude towards Macau was the most crucial, with the visa policy being an important factor, as cited in a report by AAStocks Financial News. Speaking at the Asian IR Expo, he predicted Macau’s gross gaming revenues to be USD25-30 billion this year, and is expected to double to USD60-70 billion in the next 10 years. However, this will depend on policies from the mainland, whether Macau can make up for the shortfall in non-gaming activities, and how will Hengqin complement the development of Macau.

Related