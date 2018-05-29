Crime | Baby abandoned at commercial area in Northern district

A local woman is suspected of abandoning a baby in the lobby of a shopping center at the Avenida de Tamagnini Barbosa within the Northern district, the Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson said yesterday afternoon during a joint press conference at the PJ headquarters.

The case occurred on Saturday around 7 p.m. when a passer-by sighted a baby alone in a stroller. The witness alerted the police officer on duty at the shopping center, who then transferred the case to the PJ.

According to surveillance camera footage, at 7.03 p.m. a woman entered the mall pushing the stroller. After leaving it in a corner of the lobby area, she used her mobile phone to record the baby before leaving.

The baby was taken to the Conde de Sao Januario Hospital for a check-up and is in a healthy condition. The stroller was found to contain all necessary items to feed and change the baby. In addition, police found a Hong Kong passport, presumably belonging to the baby, and other mainland travel and medical documents.

While the case is still under investigation, there are few certainties about the facts. However, police suspect that the woman who abandoned the baby is a local 34-year-old woman who previously, on May 24, entered the N.2 Police Station located in the same area with a baby in a stroller calling for help from the police.

The woman reported that she had been asked to take care of the baby by a friend with whom she had lost contact.

According to the PJ spokesperson, the woman presented documents matching those that were later found in the stroller.

The PJ is now trying to locate the woman to ascertain her motives for abandoning the child.

In a separate case, a local construction worker living across the border in Zhuhai has been accused of physically assaulting his eight-year-old son, who is also a resident of Macau.

The case was reported by the boy’s school after the teacher found marks on the child’s back, ears and arms.

An examination conducted by the Conde de Sao Januario Hospital indicated that the marks resulted from the infliction of physical violence.

The PJ then intercepted the father at the border crossing of Border Gate and detained him for interrogation.

The man then admitted to physically punishing the child on the evening of May 23, as he allegedly was not paying attention to his studies and continued to play electronic games after being warned not to. In a moment of anger, the man said that he used his belt and hands to physically punish his child.

He has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office to be charged with offences against the physical integrity of another.

Man accused of rape and aggravated theft

A 33-year-old man from mainland China is being accused by a 35-year-old woman, also a resident of the mainland, of rape and theft, the Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson informed at yesterday’s press conference.

The case was disclosed after both parties were involved in a fight in a casino in Macau’s central area and were stopped by casino security, who then called the police.

The woman then filed a case against the man, saying to the police that she met him the previous day and had played in the casino with him. After that she attested to going to the man’s room to rest.

On May 20 around 9.30 a.m. the woman decided to go to her room, but she was followed by the man. When she entered the room, she gave evidence that he pushed her to the bed and raped her.

The woman then stated that she fell asleep and upon waking, noticed that HKD100,000 was missing from her bag. She returned to the casino to look for him.

The man has denied all accusations against him, but the PJ says there is sufficient evidence to transfer the case to the Public Prosecutions Office.

