CRIME | Dispute between friends ends with one accused of robbery

A strange dispute between two friends has ended with one of them being accused of robbery, a Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson has revealed during a press conference this week.

The PSP said that the affair began when the police were called to act on a phone call to the 999 emergency line. In the call, the victim, a Macau woman of about 40-years-old, claimed to have been attacked and robbed by another woman at the Rua da Praia do Manduco, in the Barra area.

According to her report, when she was walking around the Calçada dos Remédios, she was attacked by another woman who stole her handbag and injured her.

She said she gave chase until the assailant eventually dropped the bag and disappeared.

Taken to the Public Hospital, the woman was presented with a bruised eye and a scratch on the side of her mouth.

The victim said that she knew the attacker, who was allegedly another local resident, a woman of about 50-years-old who lived in the area of the Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas, close to the Border Gate.

The PSP headed to the location and managed to locate the suspect. Further questioning revealed other details of the case.

According to the suspect, the attack was premeditated but was not planned with any intention of stealing anything from the victim.

According to her statement, the suspect had been waiting for the victim around the area where she lived because she thought she was responsible for affecting her relationship with a man.

After they met, the two women fought and the victim used her handbag to strike the suspect. The suspect says she grabbed the handbag from her during the exchange, claiming to have done so in self-defense, and threw it to the floor immediately afterwards without touching any of its contents.

Nevertheless, the police presented the suspect to the Public Prosecutions Office for robbery. RM

