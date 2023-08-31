Cross-border vehicular traffic soars in July

Cross-border vehicular traffic in July soared 3,158.7% year-on-year to 631,234 trips, on account of a relatively low base of comparison in July last year. Gross weight of containerized cargo by land in July fell 50.8% year-on-year to 3,128 tonnes; cargo passing through the checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (2,940 tonnes) took up 94.0% of the total. In the first seven months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,942,431 trips) leapt 105.7% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (19,113 tonnes) slid 38.6%.

