CTM hosts cybersecurity seminar

Local telecommunication company CTM recently hosted a cybersecurity seminar on the Protection of Digital Assets.

The event invited representatives from the Judiciary Police and CTM, experts in the network security area, to exchange views on the latest developments and trends in network security management in Macau, as well as challenges and protective measures. The aim was to assist various sectors to establish robust and reliable network security measures.

Held at the Galaxy International Convention Center, Ebel Cham, vice president of Commercial CTM, said that “since the launch of CTM 5G last year, with the leading smart city infrastructure of the ‘3 Networks-4 Centres-1 Platform’, CTM collaborated with multiple sectors to further promote the smart transformation of Macau. Many organizations and enterprises utilize solutions based on 5G+Cloud Network Integration and IoT to drive smart transformation, and network security plays an important role.”

According to the company, the seminar’s organization is directly related to the increased utilization of 5G networks from different sectors in Macau, resulting in a demand for enhanced network safety and cybersecurity measures.

The seminar covered six discussion topics, including “Current Status, Challenges, and Outlook of Macau’s Network Security Governance”, “Analysis of Real Offensive and Defensive Tactics,” “How Security Operation Tasks Leverage Automation Tools,” “Ransomware is More Dangerous Than You Think,” “Add the Latest Line of Defense and Transfer the Risk for Network Assets,” and “Device Security Strategies in Digital Transformation.”