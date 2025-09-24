DICJ oversees closure of Grand Dragon Casino

The city’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, that Grand Dragon Casino, a satellite operated under Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s license, had officially completed its permanent closure. The modest satellite casino, historically one of the smallest in Macau, closed at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

In its Tuesday statement, the DICJ highlighted its close collaboration with several government departments to ensure the closure followed all legal and procedural requirements. “The Public Security Police (PSP) and Judiciary Police (PJ) personnel maintained public order at the site and in its immediate vicinity, and the closure proceeded in accordance with the established procedures and in an orderly manner,” the bureau said.

Meanwhile, during the closure, staff from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) were present at the property to support and respond to employee inquiries. A hotline was also made available to assist workers impacted by the shutdown.

Additionally, Melco confirmed in its Sept. 19 announcement that all gaming tables from Grand Dragon Casino will be reallocated to its flagship City of Dreams casino in Cotai. The company also assured that customers’ rights remain protected after the closure. Players holding Grand Dragon Casino chips can redeem them at the Melco Club/Signature Club desk at the Altira Casino in Taipa.

As operations consolidate, Melco, the concessionaire, has pledged to reassign local employees from Grand Dragon and other Mocha Clubs venues scheduled to close to other casinos under its portfolio to “ensure job stability and a smooth transition”.

Satellite casinos, typically smaller and separate from integrated resorts, often involve third-party ownership of property and non-gaming operations, while the concessionaire manages gaming. These casinos have allowed operators to extend their presence. Still, they are being phased out by year-end under new rules mandating that casinos be located on the licensee’s property. This leads to the closure of venues, which generally have fewer gaming tables and simpler facilities compared to the flagship properties owned by concessionaires.

