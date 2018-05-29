Disability access deemed inadequate

Nearly 70 percent of the city’s accessible facility users are dissatisfied with them, according to the latest survey conducted by the Collective Wisdom Policy Center.

The survey collected a total of 1,689 questionnaires from 1,259 able-bodied respondents, and 430 disabled respondents, with 1,652 out of the total number of questionnaires containing valid responses.

More than 70 percent of respondents believe that both the type and quantity of Macau’s existing accessible facilities are inadequate.

The Secretary of Macau Association of Support for the Disabled, Ho Kuok Meng, noted that many of the city’s public administrative buildings, banks, theaters, malls and restaurants only have stairs, and do not provide means to access facilities for those with mobility issues.

In addition, Ho mentioned that some accessible facilities have also been misused. For instance, some accessible bathrooms were used by cleaning companies for storage. In some cases, these companies also blocked the entrance to the bathroom with items.

When suggesting that the government improve conditions for people with disabilities, the vice president of the think thank, Chan Ka Leong, said that there was a demand for the provision of more accessible facilities and additional types of these facilities across town.

The most urgently required installation called for by the center was the provision of ramps to access building entrances and exits, wheelchair lifts, and electronic pedestrian crossing sounders.

The center also proposed that the government extend the application for construction design instructions of accessible facilities to private projects through legislation.

